Cyberark Software (CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.06

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 12736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 6.80%. research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

