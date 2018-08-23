CVS Group (CVSG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,190 ($15.21) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,230 ($15.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 950 ($12.14) on Monday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.17).

In related news, insider Deborah Kemp purchased 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.57) per share, with a total value of £74,772.60 ($95,580.47).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

