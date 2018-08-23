Curis (CRIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 407.29% and a negative return on equity of 225.77%. equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,719,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 1,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,149,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,725 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Curis by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,913,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 976,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 2,389.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

