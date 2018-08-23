Cue Biopharma (CUE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

News stories about Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cue Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5901305426863 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,879. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

