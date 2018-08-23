CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Raised to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter.

