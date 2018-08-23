CSG Systems International (CSGS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSG Systems International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 48.3971533945074 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGS. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,650. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

