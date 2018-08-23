Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CPM) Director Buys C$31,000.00 in Stock

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM) Director Daniel William Basse purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

Daniel William Basse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Daniel William Basse purchased 100,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Daniel William Basse purchased 107,500 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Daniel William Basse purchased 5,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Daniel William Basse bought 28,500 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Daniel William Basse bought 100,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Daniel William Basse bought 71,500 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,880.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Daniel William Basse bought 100,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Daniel William Basse bought 30,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Daniel William Basse bought 6,000 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,040.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Daniel William Basse bought 5,500 shares of Crystal Peak Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,035.00.

Crystal Peak Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,333. Crystal Peak Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.

Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Crystal Peak Minerals Company Profile

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

