Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.