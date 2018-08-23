Critical Survey: SL Green Realty (SLG) versus Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: CORR) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This table compares SL Green Realty and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 21.45% 4.24% 2.04% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 35.52% 9.32% 4.96%

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.93 $112.77 million $6.45 16.04 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $88.75 million 5.15 $32.60 million $3.81 10.05

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $110.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and debt and preferred equity investments secured by 21.2 million square feet of buildings. In addition, SL Green held ownership interests in 25 suburban buildings totaling 3.7 million square feet in Brooklyn, Long Island, Westchester County, and Connecticut.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.