Critical Review: Regenxbio (RGNX) & NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ: NSTG) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regenxbio and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 0 2 4 0 2.67 NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Regenxbio presently has a consensus target price of $81.08, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Regenxbio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regenxbio and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $10.39 million 209.13 -$73.16 million ($2.45) -27.45 NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 3.72 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -7.80

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Regenxbio. Regenxbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Regenxbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Regenxbio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regenxbio and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio 44.44% 28.70% 26.89% NanoString Technologies -54.34% -201.90% -47.26%

Volatility & Risk

Regenxbio has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regenxbio beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501 for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111 to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121 for the treatment of neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV technology platform to other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

