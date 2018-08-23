Critical Analysis: Accenture (ACN) vs. RightsCorp (RIHT)

Accenture (OTCMKTS: RIHT) and RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Accenture alerts:

This table compares Accenture and RightsCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $36.77 billion 3.03 $3.45 billion $5.91 27.91 RightsCorp $780,000.00 1.32 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than RightsCorp.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RightsCorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and RightsCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34% RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accenture and RightsCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52 RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $161.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. RightsCorp does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Accenture beats RightsCorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.