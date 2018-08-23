Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Imperial Brands (IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.79) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,275 ($41.86) to GBX 2,700 ($34.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,765 ($48.13) to GBX 3,450 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 4,500 ($57.52) to GBX 3,200 ($40.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,459.41 ($44.22).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,894 ($36.99) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($31.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($50.58).

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 100 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £2,710 ($3,464.14).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

