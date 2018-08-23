Credit Suisse Group Raises Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Price Target to $25.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.