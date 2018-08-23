Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bloom Energy (BE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $27.00 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88.
About Bloom Energy
There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.
