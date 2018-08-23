Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €105.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAS. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.04 ($110.28).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €79.49 ($90.33) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($112.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

