Cowen Prime Services LLC Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.33. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,932. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.957 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

