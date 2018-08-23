Cowen Prime Services LLC Increases Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 0.25% of GSI Technology worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GSI Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $389,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSIT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 27,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,209. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

