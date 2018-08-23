Cowen Prime Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Reis Inc (REIS)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lessened its holdings in Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Reis makes up about 2.2% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 1.80% of Reis worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Reis by 82.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reis by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reis in the first quarter worth $329,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Reis by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Reis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on REIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Reis to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of REIS remained flat at $$18.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 82 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,384. Reis Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.67 million, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Reis had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.91 million. equities analysts forecast that Reis Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Reis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.00%.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reis Inc (NASDAQ:REIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.