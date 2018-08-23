Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 63,225 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $4,219,004.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $4,160,837.25.

On Thursday, June 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 5,558 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $353,544.38.

On Monday, June 18th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,681,152.75.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86,947.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 147,811 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $2,297,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $4,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 129.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

