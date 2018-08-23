Cott Corp (COT) Director Stephen Halperin Sells 34,131 Shares

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,202. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.32 million. Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cott by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Cott during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cott by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cott by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cott by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

