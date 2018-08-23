Cotiviti (COTV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. provides payment processing services. The Company is focused primarily on the healthcare sector. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Leerink Swann cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of COTV stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Cotiviti has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cotiviti will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cotiviti news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $222,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,800 shares of company stock worth $3,339,850. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTV. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Cotiviti during the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cotiviti during the second quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

