Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Costco Wholesale worth $315,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.11, for a total transaction of $498,306.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $230.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

