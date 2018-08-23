Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News articles about Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corporacion America Airports earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.428332583341 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
- Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS (americanbankingnews.com)
- Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Corporación América Airports beats on revenue (seekingalpha.com)
- Corporacion America Airports’ (CAAP) CEO Martin Eurnekian on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (seekingalpha.com)
- Corporacion America Airports S.A. to Host Earnings Call (finance.yahoo.com)
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.
Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Corporacion America Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.
