Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.