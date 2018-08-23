Core-Mark (CORE) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.08

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 12950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 650.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 633,806 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 136.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at $911,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

