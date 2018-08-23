Control4 Corp (CTRL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,761 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Control4 were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 663.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Control4 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 19.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 248,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Control4 Corp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Control4 news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $25,122.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,488 shares of company stock worth $18,019,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

