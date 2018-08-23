Contrasting TalkTalk Telecom Group (TKTCY) & Windstream (WIN)

TalkTalk Telecom Group (NASDAQ: WIN) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TalkTalk Telecom Group and Windstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Windstream 5 2 2 0 1.67

Windstream has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Given Windstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windstream is more favorable than TalkTalk Telecom Group.

Risk & Volatility

TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and Windstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million N/A N/A Windstream $5.85 billion 0.04 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.67

TalkTalk Telecom Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream.

Dividends

TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Windstream does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TalkTalk Telecom Group and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A Windstream -36.51% -191.89% -2.72%

Summary

TalkTalk Telecom Group beats Windstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

