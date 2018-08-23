Contrasting PNM Resources (PNM) & DTE Energy (DTE)

PNM Resources (NYSE: DTE) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PNM Resources pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares PNM Resources and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.45 billion 2.18 $80.40 million $1.94 20.39 DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.60 $1.13 billion $5.59 19.90

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PNM Resources and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 5 6 0 0 1.55 DTE Energy 1 5 5 0 2.36

PNM Resources presently has a consensus target price of $38.15, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $112.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 5.12% 8.58% 2.29% DTE Energy 8.58% 10.63% 3.19%

Summary

DTE Energy beats PNM Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,200 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,063 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,828 miles of underground distribution lines, and 254 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 978 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,241 miles of underground distribution lines, and 116 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 773,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

