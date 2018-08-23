Contrasting PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (POFCY) & ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY)

PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: ORINY) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PETROFAC Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROFAC Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 20.74% 39.07% 23.22%

PETROFAC Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. ORION OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORION OYJ/ADR pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

PETROFAC Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PETROFAC Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROFAC Ltd/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PETROFAC Ltd/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PETROFAC Ltd/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROFAC Ltd/ADR $6.40 billion 0.44 -$29.00 million $0.51 8.04 ORION OYJ/ADR $1.23 billion 4.06 $255.44 million $0.91 19.34

ORION OYJ/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PETROFAC Ltd/ADR. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORION OYJ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ORION OYJ/ADR beats PETROFAC Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROFAC Ltd/ADR

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering & Production Services segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering and full project delivery, as well as a range of operations, maintenance, and engineering services for onshore and offshore projects. The Integrated Energy Services segment provides an integrated service for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements in projects, including upstream developments, related energy infrastructure projects, and investments. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

About ORION OYJ/ADR

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

