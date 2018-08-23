Contrasting Geospace Technologies (GEOS) and Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Instruments and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Geospace Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Geospace Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geospace Technologies is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -48.46% -20.62% -19.49%

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Geospace Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $73.72 million 2.58 -$56.79 million N/A N/A

Oxford Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Oxford Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes. This segment also offers research tools for physical sciences; and process solutions for the etching of nanometre sized features, as well as provides nanolayer deposition and nanostructure controlled growth services. Its Industrial Products segment offers analytical X-ray fluorescence, laser induced breakdown spectroscopy, optical emission spectroscopy, and magnetic resonance (MR) instruments for the quality assurance and production optimization, as well as research tools; nuclear magnetic resonance instruments; and X-ray tubes. The company's Service segment offers refurbished and mobile CT and MRI equipment, maintenance services, and parts. Its products have applications in the agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals and oils, electronics, energy/environment, failure analysis, forensics, healthcare, industry and transport, information and communication tech, metals, minerals and mining, nanotechnology, quality control and compliance testing, research and academia, semiconductors, and textiles sectors. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

