Continental Gold (CNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 75430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other Continental Gold news, Director Leon Teicher sold 100,000 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$385,000.00. Also, insider Cheree Scott sold 15,000 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$54,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,518 shares of company stock worth $226,448 in the last three months.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

