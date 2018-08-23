Continental Gold (CNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 75430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other Continental Gold news, Director Leon Teicher sold 100,000 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$385,000.00. Also, insider Cheree Scott sold 15,000 shares of Continental Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total transaction of C$54,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,518 shares of company stock worth $226,448 in the last three months.

Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

