Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. OTR Global downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.48.

NYSE STZ opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,124,000 after buying an additional 295,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

