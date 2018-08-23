Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $341,000 in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

