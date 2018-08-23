Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $322,000 in Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stock

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,415,000 after buying an additional 446,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,785,000 after buying an additional 396,992 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Below by 72.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,331,000 after buying an additional 270,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 427.0% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 267,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $659,158.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.