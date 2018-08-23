Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,375 Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 73.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 925,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 390,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 390.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 296,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 22.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,049,000 after purchasing an additional 215,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth $24,401,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.45.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.