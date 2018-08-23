Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,150 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $752.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

