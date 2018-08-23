Comparing Wipro (WIT) & Computer Task Group (CTG)

Wipro (NASDAQ: CTG) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 14.66% 15.89% 10.35% Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.78% 2.76%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wipro and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 4 3 0 0 1.43 Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Computer Task Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Wipro.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Computer Task Group does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Computer Task Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wipro and Computer Task Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.37 billion 2.74 $1.23 billion $0.26 19.62 Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.29 $800,000.00 $0.22 27.82

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. Wipro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats Computer Task Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

