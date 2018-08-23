Comparing Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) & Diana Containerships (DCIX)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: DCIX) and Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Diana Containerships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $331.98 million 2.58 -$9.77 million ($0.22) -60.77 Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.41 $3.81 million N/A N/A

Diana Containerships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Bulk Carriers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Bulk Carriers and Diana Containerships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 7 0 3.00 Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Diana Containerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 8.39% 3.79% 1.90% Diana Containerships -248.50% -38.76% -23.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Diana Containerships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Diana Containerships on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships. Diana Containerships Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

