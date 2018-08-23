Comparing Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (ENLAY) & Southern (SO)

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock (NYSE: SO) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock $84.31 billion 0.61 $4.27 billion N/A N/A Southern $23.03 billion 1.99 $880.00 million $3.02 14.99

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Southern.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 0 2 2 0 2.50 Southern 7 9 2 0 1.72

Southern has a consensus target price of $47.03, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock 5.36% 7.87% 2.66% Southern 9.96% 13.06% 3.00%

Dividends

Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Southern pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southern beats Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS Common Stock

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas. It also engages in the transportation, storage, and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG); energy and infrastructure engineering; the design, development, construction, and operation of generation plants and grids; security and real estate activities; the management and maintenance of power plants; research and development in science and engineering; fuel supply; research and testing, inspection, certification, and engineering and consulting activities; and business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning operations. In addition, the company is involved in the construction of electric facilities and port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; legal, trading, and mining activities; the marketing of energy products; training activities; personnel administration activities, as well as offers information technology and business services; and metering, remote control, and connectivity services through power line communication. Further, it designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines; operates optical fiber network; offers public lighting systems, fuel trading and logistics, factoring, electrical engineering, and water systems, and photovoltaic systems; and provides finance, environmental studies, and electronic plant installation and repairing services. It operates various hydroelectric, wind, renewable, geothermal, solar, thermoelectric, nuclear, and other renewable sources, and co-generation power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 85 gigawatts. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Southern

The Southern Co. is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. The Southern Power segment constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets such as renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas segment distributes natural gas through natural gas distribution facilities in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland. The All Other segment covers segments below the quantitative threshold. The company was founded on November 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

