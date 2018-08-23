Comparing Celadon Group (CGI) & Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

Celadon Group (NASDAQ: CVTI) and Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celadon Group and Covenant Transportation Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Covenant Transportation Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Covenant Transportation Group has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Covenant Transportation Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covenant Transportation Group is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celadon Group and Covenant Transportation Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.09 $24.84 million N/A N/A Covenant Transportation Group $705.01 million 0.77 $55.43 million $0.84 35.17

Covenant Transportation Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celadon Group.

Risk and Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covenant Transportation Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Covenant Transportation Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Covenant Transportation Group pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Covenant Transportation Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Covenant Transportation Group 9.09% 9.77% 4.20%

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,559 tractors and 7,134 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

