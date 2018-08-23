Comparing Banc of California (BANC) and Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Banc of California (NASDAQ: HAFC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Banc of California alerts:

93.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banc of California pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $501.02 million 2.02 $57.70 million $0.82 24.39 Hanmi Financial $242.74 million 3.55 $54.66 million $1.81 14.64

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 11.74% 8.25% 0.59% Hanmi Financial 22.68% 10.76% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banc of California and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hanmi Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Banc of California.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Banc of California on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also invests in SBA loan pool securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 34 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 25, 2018, it operated a network of 40 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.