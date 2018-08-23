Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,647,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,210,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,986,000 after purchasing an additional 322,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,970,000 after purchasing an additional 489,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 867,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

