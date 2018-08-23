Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $1.15 Million Position in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 9,090.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,133,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,969,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,477.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $264,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,380,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $199,434.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,457 shares of company stock worth $971,335. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

