Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 11,256 Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Middleby by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Middleby by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 82,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.57.

MIDD opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.