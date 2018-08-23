Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

