Commerzbank Analysts Give Hochtief (HOT) a €150.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €173.00 ($196.59) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($177.27) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €159.10 ($180.80) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.91 ($180.58).

Shares of Hochtief stock opened at €138.60 ($157.50) on Monday. Hochtief has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($145.45) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($198.86).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

