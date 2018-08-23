Comerica Bank Acquires 928 Shares of American States Water Co (AWR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 6,143.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 456,469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American States Water by 98.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 314,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 275,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 2,779 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $158,125.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,706 shares of company stock worth $391,552. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.27. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.