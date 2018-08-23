Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. FBR & Co downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock worth $1,727,872 over the last ninety days. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 172,688 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,888. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

