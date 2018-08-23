Colu Local Network (CLN) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $47,590.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00270470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00148767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033103 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,446,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network . The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

