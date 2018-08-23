Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 16.63%.

In related news, insider M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,121 shares in the company, valued at $98,425.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Terry L. Hester sold 2,500 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $43,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,638 shares of company stock worth $216,330. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Colony Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

